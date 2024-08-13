Hi. I’m Donna Druchunas. I’m a human. I make things. I savor the process. I share what I make.

In “Musings of a Crone” you will find some of my comics and drawings where I muse about getting old, approaching death, and living as a crone—an old woman embracing her power and enjoying the last quarter of her life. Every part of life has pros and cons, joys and sorrows. I intend to approach the adventure of old age with all of the gusto—although with much lower energy levels—that I approached childhood. Let’s have some old-lady play dates!

The section called “Croneville Carnival” is a graphic novel about coming to terms with aging as a woman and finding freedom and joy by embracing the archetype of the crone. It’s also a reverse coming of age story—post-menopausal freedom to return to the true self of an 11-year-old, unencumbering ourselves from all the baggage that society piles on women during our lives. Starting in January, 2025, chapters will be released monthly.

