Musings of a Crone

Musings of a Crone

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Barbara at Projectkin's avatar
Barbara at Projectkin
Aug 3

What a breathtakingly beautiful way to tell a story of such great importance. Since Projectkin's very start, I've been talking about how important it is to get your stories told, no matter the form. Here you are demonstrating the compelling power of a form that is so natural and intuitive for you. It is beautiful on so many levels, from structure and story to execution. Bravo, Donna! 👏

And thank you for the tip, Lisa!

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4 replies by Donna Druchunas and others
Susie Liu's avatar
Susie Liu
Aug 3

Very good way telling family stories. Fantastic sketches and paintings! As a Chinese, I just know May flower ship story Of Anglo-Saxons from the textbook. Your family story is unfamiliar to Chinese, just like Chinese story is not familiar to westerners. I write my story as the only daughter born in 1990s family copper mine.

you will follow the journey of an only daughter born in the 1990s’China. It is a story of a girl who fought her way out of a landlocked county through the grueling national exam system to build a life in China’s biggest city Shanghai.

Through my personal narrative as a 33-year-old Chinese woman and through the stories of my family, teachers, classmates, and friends, you will gain a window into the reality of Chinese society and the state of our education system. This is a chronicle of what has truly happened in China over the past few decades. By the time you finish my story, you won’t just know about China; you will have a comprehensive understanding of its soul.

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