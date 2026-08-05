As I was writing and drawing the story finding out about my mother’s family in the early 20th century, I realized that it was the cemetery that led me to them first. So many of them are buried together, in cemetery plots named for their home towns in Easter Europe. My father grew up with these Jewish cemeteries, as well as Christian cemeteries, literally in his back yard. You’ll hear about that more in my next post, but right now I want to share a piece I created a few years ago that gives a glimpse into the life of my father’s family in the USA from 1900 to 1970.