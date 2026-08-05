Musings of a Crone

Musings of a Crone

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Beth Brown-Reinsel's avatar
Beth Brown-Reinsel
7d

So very sad…and it continues today, people hoping for a better life here.

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1 reply by Donna Druchunas
Larisa Rimerman's avatar
Larisa Rimerman
4dEdited

What a brilliant work! We are all immigrants here, in different times and different circumstances. You created such a complicated political, social, truthful picture of emigration. And I never new that Russia banned Lithuanian language in Lithuania. My stepfather was Lithuanian, but born in Riga, Latvia, also strange. I think, you should to publish a book wth your talent to draw and write. Thank you.

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4 replies by Donna Druchunas and others
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