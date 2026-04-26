Musings of a Crone

Musings of a Crone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simone Senisin's avatar
Simone Senisin
May 3

So clever, you really bring life into the ancestor’s stories 🙏😊

Reply
Share
Susan Marie Ward's avatar
Susan Marie Ward
Apr 29

What an amazing rabbit hole you're wandering down! Love it all, especially your questions and clues.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Donna Druchunas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture