Golem Immigrants of NY
Golem Diary Comics #4, April 2026
I’m still down in the rabbit hole of ancestry research. Instead of trying to see how many generations back in time I can trace through birth, death, and marriage records, I’m trying to figure out the stories of some of my immigrant ancestors. This is part 1 of the story of Harry and Lena Tolchinksy, my mother’s paternal grandparents.
So clever, you really bring life into the ancestor’s stories 🙏😊
What an amazing rabbit hole you're wandering down! Love it all, especially your questions and clues.