Musings of a Crone

Musings of a Crone

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Robin Payes's avatar
Robin Payes
5h

Such complicated histories may lead to complicated families and experiences in the present. Especially with unresolved trauma. Ukraine. Belarus. America. Russia. Poland. Germany. France. Spain. England. Persia. Israel. The list goes on...

And now, history repeating. Again.

Unearthing these ancestral stories can be hurtful--and healing. I'm doing the same, Donna--but without your colorful illustration and dialog that add so much to your narrative.

Thank you for continuing to share these.

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1 reply by Donna Druchunas
Margreet de Heer's avatar
Margreet de Heer
3h

I really like how you do this!

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1 reply by Donna Druchunas
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