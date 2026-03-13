The Golem Diary Comics are turning into a family history of sorts. I may change the name of the series later. But for now, my ancestors are coming to America with some detours on the way!

This is out of date, but never fear, there’s always another antisemitic attack to report on these days. And there’s always someone making the excuse that “antizionism isn’t antisemitism” when a synagogue or Jewish school is attacked. Pardon me while I call out bullshit.

Oops, the smart aleck golem just can’t help himself!

I guess not. Don’t worry, we’ll get to New York soon!

We’ll dive into more stories about my family as well as what all of this means to me in future posts. Thanks for riding along with me.