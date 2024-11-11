This is one of my favorite Lithuanian folktales. It took me quite a while to figure out what it means to me. I read it many times to sort out my feelings about it. I finally understood that it shows that good can arise anywhere, even amidst the darkest evil and trauma. There is always hope for the future. And the sparkling snow at the end of this story is there to remind us of that.

Excerpted from my book, Folktales of Lithuania, available in print and ebook formats.