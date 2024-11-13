I wrote this comic after October 7, 2023. I was thinking about it again this week in a different way. If I made this comic today, I would add a page specifically about how I am influenced my the stories of my ancestors, and how they survived through the worst times, and also experienced good times. I would write about how the world is neither a utopia nor a dystopia and never will be one or the other. I would write about how all lives have sorrow and joy, trauma and celebration. I would remind myself how lucky I am to have lived through the past 80 years of peace in most of the world and how so much is better now than it was when I was a child. I would add pages from 1972 to 2024 and a page for the future… We can’t see the future. But we can imagine it. And we need to be imagining a better future, so we can use our imaginations as a roadmap for creation.

