Musings of a Crone

Musings of a Crone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Shaw's avatar
David Shaw
Nov 22

Excellent history lesson.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Donna Druchunas
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Donna Druchunas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture