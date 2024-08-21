Share this postMusings of a CroneMedia LiteracyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMedia LiteracyDonna DruchunasAug 21, 202410Share this postMusings of a CroneMedia LiteracyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore64ShareRead the whole series:Antisemitism 101 #1Antisemitism 101 #2Antisemitism 101 #3Antisemitism 101 #4Media LiteracyIn Every Generation…Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe10Share this postMusings of a CroneMedia LiteracyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore64SharePreviousNext
wish libraries were more proactive about educating people about this
If you like this comic, listen do this short video for some tips on how you can navigate media as well as ideas for creating better visual communication if you're a comics maker.
https://youtu.be/byzBotAKG0w?si=lVxWo0g-SAevS9Oj
How do we perceive the world we live in? Distortions in journalism can contribute to public pessimism, despite the fact that poverty, war, and illiteracy have drastically declined over the years. This episode explores our psychological biases and why an accurate read on reality grounded in facts and data, is crucial. We discuss the responsibility of journalists, the pitfalls of social media algorithms, and the importance of mechanisms that support the truth. The only way to make the world a better place is to gain an accurate understanding of it.