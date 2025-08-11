Musings of a Crone

Musings of a Crone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Gregory's avatar
Deborah Gregory
1d

Ab-soul-utely brilliant, Donna! Thanks so much for gifting us another glimpse of your ingenious, soul-rich art and for invoking the beauty, power and fury of the Divine Feminine. May it be so. 👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Donna Druchunas
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Donna Druchunas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture