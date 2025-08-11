Share this postMusings of a CroneProverbs 31:1-9Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYenta KvetchesProverbs 31:1-9The Women's Version + King JamesDonna DruchunasAug 11, 20254Share this postMusings of a CroneProverbs 31:1-9Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share4Share this postMusings of a CroneProverbs 31:1-9Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21SharePrevious
Ab-soul-utely brilliant, Donna! Thanks so much for gifting us another glimpse of your ingenious, soul-rich art and for invoking the beauty, power and fury of the Divine Feminine. May it be so. 👏