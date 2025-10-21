Hey all, I’m tired. It’s fall. And my introspection season is upon us. You may not hear from me much for the rest of the year. I have one comic to finish and post, and the rest of what I do this year may be private. Winter is my hibernation time and my time to think and muse and cocoon with hot cocoa.
Discussion about this post
No posts
An excellent positive reaction to the darkness descending. Wishing you quiet rejuvenation.
As a retired therapist, I’m a huge advocate for self care in whatever way suits us best. Good for you!