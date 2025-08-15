Musings of a Crone

Musings of a Crone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Gregory's avatar
Deborah Gregory
5d

Just wonderful, Donna! Thanks so much for sharing these sketches and giving us an exclusive peep behind the scenes. What a treat to glimpse your creative world!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Donna Druchunas
The Savvy Museum Visitor's avatar
The Savvy Museum Visitor
5d

Very fun! Thanks for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Donna Druchunas
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Donna Druchunas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture