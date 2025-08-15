Croneville Carnival is on hiatus for August while I take a break to work on another project. To keep you going, here are some pages from a tiny 2x3-inch sketchbook I was using a few years ago. You may remember some of these pages from previous chapters of Croneville Carnival. Things arrive in my sketchbook uninvited, and sometimes they turn into a long-term project. Only sometimes.

What’s next? Chapter 3 will begin in September. Enjoy the end of summer and I’ll see you soon.