Sketchbook Drafts
Croneville Carnival arrived in my sketchbooks first
Croneville Carnival is on hiatus for August while I take a break to work on another project. To keep you going, here are some pages from a tiny 2x3-inch sketchbook I was using a few years ago. You may remember some of these pages from previous chapters of Croneville Carnival. Things arrive in my sketchbook uninvited, and sometimes they turn into a long-term project. Only sometimes.
What’s next? Chapter 3 will begin in September. Enjoy the end of summer and I’ll see you soon.
Just wonderful, Donna! Thanks so much for sharing these sketches and giving us an exclusive peep behind the scenes. What a treat to glimpse your creative world!
Very fun! Thanks for sharing!