I was commenting to Kristi Koeter about her post Ready for your midlife moment? and it got me thinking about this little sketch and zine I made a few years ago. I have spent the most of the second half of my life “turning into myself.” That is, I’m so different post-menopause than I was pre. It’s amazing. It is like turning back into my true self, my pre-puberty self. I’m so happy to feel like me again. Thanks, Kristi, for reminding me of this!