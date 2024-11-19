Hello subscribers. Thanks for being interested in my work and ideas. I thought I’d take a moment to tell you what you can expect to find here moving forward.

First, this newsletter “Musings of a Crone” is random thoughts that I have about life, identity, society, family, history, and so forth, and so on, etcetera. I’m always making notes, sketching, and drawing comics to help me sort out my thoughts and I’ll share the most interesting bits with you here. This comic is from 2022, and our world has changed so much in the past couple of years. We lost my dad and all of our aged pets. We’ve ended some projects and started new ones. And we’re constantly adjusting our plans to try to be ready for an uncertain future. I’ll introduce you to our current cast, crew, and supplies soon!

The second part of this newsletter will be “Croneville Carnival,” a fictional memoir about ComicDonna coming to terms with her own mortality and the experiences of agin. I’ve been working on this project for a couple of years now, and it’s ready to make its way into the world. Look for this in 2025.