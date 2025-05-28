Artist's Note: I’m honored to have illustrated and to be able to share this poem by Francisco J. Bernal—one of the most beautiful pieces of writing I’ve discovered on Substack. I hope to be able to illustrate more of his work in the future. In the meantime, please visit his publication, The Lantern and the Void, to read more and subscribe.
Discussion about this post
No posts
This is not just a comic. It is a kaddish without sound, stitched from colour and sorrow. Thank you, Donna.
Thank you Donna, and thank you @Francisco J. Bernal for dedicating this to Tze’ela’s memory.