Why am I saying this is distorting facts?

THE CIVIL COMMISSION was founded in the wake of Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. This horrific assault resulted in more than 1,200 deaths and the kidnapping of more than 250 individuals, including women, children, infants, men, the elderly, and disabled people. The heinous acts of murder, torture, rape, gender-based violence and abduction spurred the immediate formation of the Civil Commission, an independent non-profit organization. The Commission’s goal is to document, research and raise international awareness of the war crimes and gender-based violence committed by Hamas and their collaborators against women, children and families.

The report spans roughly 300 pages and draws on an evidentiary archive including more than 430 testimonies and interviews, over 10,000 photographs and video files, nearly 2,000 hours of visual documentation and forensic analysis, eyewitness testimony, hostage accounts, first responder evidence, and material gathered for future legal proceedings and historical recordkeeping. The commission concludes that the sexual violence committed on October 7 and during captivity was “systematic, widespread, and integral” to the attacks themselves. From: