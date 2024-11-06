Over the past year I have been doing an art journal project about my ancestors. So many of them lived through hard times, under tyranny, in poverty, and with a constant threat of violence. They survived and imagined a better future for their descendants. I have lived that better future. I don't have children, but I have spent my life creating things to share in writing, knitting, art, and comics. I send this into the future as a dream of hope and I will continue to dream of and make art that imagines a better future. Although I am old now, I believe that the next generations will indeed build a better future. We need to share our vision so they have hope to build upon. That's my art story. What’s yours?