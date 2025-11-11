Last night was our first snow. I’ve been enjoying the dark nights since we changed the clock and now the white covering of everything outside is brining me joy.

I’m taking a break from deadlines and “work” until next year, but I never stop thinking about the power of becoming a crone. And Croneville Carnival part 2 is percolating.

I pulled Tarot cards to answer some questions in the Torah portion for this week called Chayei Sarah, which says Sarah lived for 100 years and 20 years and 7 years. To me the way this is phrased represents the Maiden, Mother, and Crone periods of life (or youth, middle age, and old age). These are the questions I pulled cards for:

How would you encapsulate the different chapters in your life? What chapter are you in now? How do you need to live this particular stage of your life?

The top three cards are for the phases of life. I drew magician for youth (magic), king of wands (rational mind) for middle age, and king of cups (emotional, intuition, and self-trust) for old age.

For what chapter I’m in now I drew the nine of swords. I’m between middle age and old age and I am anxious about moving into the final phase.

For how I need to live this stage I pulled the seven of cups. Even though rationally I know it will be ok. I need to explore the input of my emotions and allow myself to experience the feelings of this transition. I need to wake up from the illusions of our society that tells me old age is decline and decrepitude and find my crone power.

That’s all for now. What are you doing during this season of contemplation?