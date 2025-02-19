This post will be updated each time I add to Croneville Carnival. The serialized graphic novel alternates between oracle card spreads from the Croneville Oracle Deck I’ve created and chapters in the comic story. There are also occasional behind-the-scenes bonus posts that are not part of the graphic novel.

Read it all In Order

Introduction & The Compass Spread

Chapter 1a: Facing Mortality

The Transition Spread

Chapter 1b: The Portal

The Emotions Spread

Chapter 2a: The Adventure Begins

The Time Travel Spread

Chapter 2b: Facing the Future

The Clear Vision Spread

Behind the Scenes Bonus posts

What is Croneville Carnival?

A Fun Animation

Invitation to the Adventure of a Lifetime

Croneville Carnival Trailer

About the Croneville Oracle Deck

Dad is Dying: How Croneville Carnival Evolved

My Hybrid (Paper & iPad) Art Process

Procrastination or Preparation?

